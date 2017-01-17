Recent Articles

Current Grade 7 and 8 students and their parents are invited to visit and learn about the multitude of excellent programs and extracurricular opportunities that await them in Bluewater District School Board secondary schools.

Information nights are being hosted by all 10 secondary schools during January and February to assist future students as they think ahead to registration, course selection, career pathways, graduation requirements, and other common themes associated with elementary to secondary transition planning.

These events also provide a glimpse into Bluewater District School Board’s dynamic secondary school culture by inviting students and parents to tour facilities, meet the staff, and engage with others in the school community.

Here is the full schedule of secondary information nights:

Date Time School Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:30 p.m. Saugeen District Secondary School (Port Elgin) Tuesday, January 17, 2017 6:15 p.m. John Diefenbaker Senior School (Hanover) Tuesday, January 17, 2017 7:00 p.m. Kincardine District Secondary School Wednesday, January 18, 2017 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Grey Highlands Secondary School (Flesherton) Wednesday, January 18, 2017 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Owen Sound District Secondary School Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Peninsula Shores District School (Wiarton) Tuesday, February 7, 2017 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Georgian Bay Community School (Meaford) Wednesday, February 8, 2017 6:00 p.m. Bruce Peninsula District School (Lion’s Head) Monday, February 13, 2017 7:00 p.m. Walkerton District Community School Wednesday, February 15, 2017 5:15 p.m. - tours 6:00 p.m. - parent/student information session Chesley District Community School

Bluewater District School Board secondary schools continue to host a variety of outreach activities throughout the school year to assist incoming students with the transition process. Further details are available by contacting schools directly.