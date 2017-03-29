Recent Articles

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

canada150books 270What’s your favourite Canadian book? Drop by the library and let library staff know!

To celebrate Canada 150, the Meaford Public Library is compiling a list of the 150 best-loved Canadian books of Meaford residents.

From Robert Munsch to Margaret Atwood, you can nominate any Canadian book ‒ fiction or nonfiction. Plus you can enter as many times as you like.

Submit your choice at the library between April 1 and June 16. The list of the Top 150 Canadian Books as picked by Meaford residents will be unveiled at the Canada Day Celebrations in downtown Meaford.

For more information, please visit www.meafordlibrary.on.ca, call 519-538-1060 ext. 1123, or email: info@meafordlibrary.on.ca

Photo: Library staff show off some of the great Canadian books in the library’s collection.


