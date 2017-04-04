Recent Articles

Enjoy a cup of coffee and meet a local author with Koffee House Reads.

The Meaford Public Library’s 6th annual Koffee House Reads begins on Wednesday, April 26 at 3 p.m., featuring Rosemary Gosselin at The Kitchen.

This series features local authors at venues throughout the Municipality of Meaford speaking about their books and the writing process.

Gosselin is a former journalist in Toronto, Ottawa, and New York City who was brought to Lake Huron through her dreams. She is currently a psychoanalyst and specialist in Jungian studies. Gosselin will discuss her essay, “Recovering the Feminine, Animating the Soul” in the book Mystical Landscapes: From Vincent van Gogh to Emily Carr. Published as an accompaniment to the Mystical Landscapes art exhibit at the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, the book focuses on landscape paintings from the late 1800s to the early 1900s in Scandinavia, Europe, and North America.

Tickets are $5 per person and each includes a hot beverage and dessert. There are a limited number of tickets for each event. Stop by the library to get yours today and join us at this fun, social event.

For more information, contact the library at 519-538-1060 ext. 1123 or email info@meafordlibrary.on.ca.