Recent Articles

Just in time for Canada's 150th Birthday, the Meaford Museum is looking for answers to a local Canadian mystery - How did a beautiful stained glass window of Sir John A. MacDonald, dating to the 1800s, end up in Meaford?

Museum staff received the window through a donation, but the history of the glass remains unknown. The window appears to be the only one of its type in existence in Canada, and museum staff have been unable to dig up any information on its history.

“We are hoping one of our local residents may recognize the window and know where it came from”, said Museum staff member Jen Simon. “It would be great to know more about such a unique and interesting piece”.

For a closer look at the Mystery Window, you can find it on display at the Meaford Museum. If you have any information on its history or origins, please get in touch at 519-538-5974, or email jsimon@meaford.ca.