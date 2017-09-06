Recent Articles

The Meaford Public Library has a new program this fall, Armchair Traveller. This program allows you to see the world without leaving the comfort of the library by travelling to a new destination through the eyes of a local person who has been there.

Armchair Traveller sessions provide information about each location, offer personal stories, a look through photos taken by the presenter, and travel advice. Some presentations will include traditional food to sample and music from the area.

The first destination is the Canadian prairies. On Thursday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the library reading room, Helen Solmes will present The Canadian Prairies – Neither Bald Nor Boring.

Future tours will include: Canada from Coast to Coast, Iceland, Greece, and Indonesia. Check in each month for a new location.

Please contact Amy Jennison at the Meaford Public Library at 519-538-1060 ext. 1131 or email amy@meafordlibrary.on.ca if you would like to be a host for an Armchair Traveller evening.

So leave your passport at home and join us for adventures around the world. Space is limited – please register in advance. For more information please contact info@meafordlibrary.on.ca or call 519-538-1060 ext. 1123.

Photo: Helen Solmes, seen here at the Qu'Appelle Valley, SK., is the first presenter of the Armchair Travellers series.