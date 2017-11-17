Recent Articles

Grey Bruce Health Services is inviting the public to help celebrate the opening of a new art exhibit, Momentos, in celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary.

The GBHS put out a call to artists on Canada Day to submit work for this juried art show, and jurors recently met to select the pieces for display at the six GBHS hospitals.

“This project was launched to create a colourful healing environment for our patients, visitors, and staff, while promoting and engaging local artists throughout our communities. The exhibit includes artwork created by GBHS staff and physicians,” said the GBHS.

All fifty pieces of art selected for the year-long exhibit will be on display at the official opening. This will be the only opportunity to see this great section of local artwork in one location before it is distributed for display at the six GBHS hospitals.

The public is welcome to attend the official opening of the Momentos Art Exhibit:

Date: Wednesday, November 22

Time: 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Place: Owen Sound Regional Hospital, cafeteria, level 1 next to Tim Hortons

All are welcome at this event. Parking will be free.