Recent Articles

The Meaford Coyotes Track Club sent ten members to the Athletics Ontario Indoor Relay Championships and Prep Meet as their 2017 indoor 'season opener'.

The meet was held at York University on Saturday, January 14, with a relatively smaller group of athletes competing compared to most track meets, but the competition was still very strong.

“Our outdoor winter training has been very challenging the last several weeks as the Coyotes dealt with cold temperatures, snow blizzards, strong winds and wind chills, plus freezing rain - sometimes all in the same day. All of which makes getting any kind of traction on the roads very difficult. Fortunately the Team is very adaptable,” said team coach Kevin Hooper. “The team posted very impressive results for so early in the season and will make our championship meets in March very exciting.” Coming off a gold medal cross country provincial title in the fall, the Coyotes' Grade 6-7 Bantam Girls 4 x 800m Relay Team led the way with their gold medal performance as they crossed the line in 11:10.55 minutes. The Grade 10-11 Youth Girls 4 x 400m and 4 x 800m team also posted impressive results, especially since two of the team members were in Grade 9 and one girl is Grade 8, competing against girls 2-3 years older. They finished 4th of six teams in the 4 x 400m with a time of 4:29.02 and only 11 seconds behind the first place team. Their 4 x 800m performance was also strong, but fatigue set in as they had just finished their 4 x 400m one hour earlier. Their 4th place time of 10:35.91 was only 17 seconds behind 3rd. Ethan Pentland of Durham knocked 30 seconds off his 2000m time and placed 2nd in a photo-finish at the line. His time was 6:34.53 in the Grade 8-9 Midget Boys race. Madison Calder ran a personal best time of 3:58.23 to grab gold in the Bantam Girls 1200m event.

“We would like to thank two of our team sponsors, Chapman's Ice Cream and one who wished to remain anonymous, who helped cover our race fees for the day. Our Coyotes return to action on Sunday, January 22 at York University for the MTA Bullets Meet,” said Hooper.

For more information on the Team, please visit their website at www.meafordcoyotes.com.