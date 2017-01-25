Recent Articles

A small group of young members of the Meaford Coyotes Track Club headed to York University on January 22 for the Bullets Indoor Games.

“Steve Leary took the reins as 'coach for the day' and did a great job leading our team,” said team coach Kevin Hooper.

Of the 13 performances featuring Coyotes runners, the club posted seven personal best times and brought home seven medals. Leading the way were Taryn Lee with two silver medals in the Tyke Girls 400m and 800m, as well as Hailey Abbott, who earned a silver in the senior Girls 1500m and bronze in the 800m.

Mite Boys 400m (2009-2010)

Emmett Leary (2009) - 1st/7 - 1:27.9h

Brennan Law (2009) - 2nd/7 - 1:31.0h*

Tyke Girls 400m (2007-2008)

Taryn Lee (2007) 2nd/12- 1:15.9h*

Olivia Latham (2008) - 6th/12 - 1:23.2h*

Megan Cowan (2007) 9th/12 - 1:28.5h*

Tyke Girls 800m (2007-2008)

Taryn Lee (2007) - 2nd/8 - 2:52.0h*

Olivia Latham (2008) - 3rd/8 - 3:06.9h

Megan Cowan (2007) - 5th/8 - 3:08.8h*

Tyke Boys 800m (2007-2008)

Emmett Leary (2009) - 5th/7 - 3:15.7h

Atom Girls 800m (2005-2006)

Sydney Martin (2005) - 15th/17- 3:07.8h

Senior Girls 800m (2003-2004)

Hailey Abbott (2004) - 3rd/12 - 2:38.2h

Atom Girls 1500m (2005-2006)

Sydney Martin (2005) - 6th/6 - 6:14.0h

Senior Girls (2003-2004)

Hailey Abbott - (2004) - 2nd/7 - 5:10.0h*

Photo: From left to right in orange are Megan Cowan, Olivia Latham, and Taryn Lee. All competed in the Tykes Girls 800m event at the Bullets Indoor Games at York University on Sunday, January 22.