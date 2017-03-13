Recent Articles

As the snow continues to melt away many are looking forward to golf season.

The golf leagues at the Meaford Golf Club are looking for new members, and there's a league to suit just about everyone.

This season will be a special one for the Ladies 18 Hole Club who will celebrate their 60th anniversary this year.

Here's a list of the Golf Leagues at the Meaford Golf Club:

Junior Programme

The Clinic for beginning golfers starts mid-May; the "League" begins in July.

Contact Mary Alderdice 519-538-1400

Girls' Fun Night (Tuesday Twilight)

Play starts after 5 p.m., weather permitting

Register on May 9, 5:30 p.m.

Contact: Mary Alderdice 519-538-1400

Ladies' Wednesday Nine Hole Club

This group tees off every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Register on May 3 at 8:30 a.m. Optional Play to follow.

Contact: Eleanor Firth 519-538-4002

Wednesday Men’s Club

This group plays 9 holes and tees off on Wednesdays at 4 p.m.

Registration on April 28 7 p.m.

President: Tom Bumstead 519-538-1389

Ladies 18 Hole Club [founded 1957]

Thursday mornings tee-off at 8:30 a.m. from May to September

Register on May 4 at 9 a.m. Play starts the next Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

President: Marge Allin 519-538-2028

Senior Men's Club [founded 1985]

Tuesday mornings 18-holers tee-off at 9 a.m. May and September; 8a.m. summer months.

Super Senior 9-hole contingent tees off at 10 a.m. May and Sept; 9:45 a.m. summer months.

Register on April 25 at 9:30 a.m.; play starts the first Tuesday in May at 9 a.m.