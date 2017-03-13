Recent Articles

As the snow continues to melt away many are looking forward to golf season.
The golf leagues at the Meaford Golf Club are looking for new members, and there's a league to suit just about everyone.
This season will be a special one for the Ladies 18 Hole Club who will celebrate their 60th anniversary this year.
Here's a list of the Golf Leagues at the Meaford Golf Club:
Junior Programme
The Clinic for beginning golfers starts mid-May; the "League" begins in July.
Contact Mary Alderdice 519-538-1400
Girls' Fun Night (Tuesday Twilight)
Play starts after 5 p.m., weather permitting
Register on May 9, 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Mary Alderdice 519-538-1400
Ladies' Wednesday Nine Hole Club
This group tees off every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
Register on May 3 at 8:30 a.m. Optional Play to follow.
Contact: Eleanor Firth 519-538-4002
Wednesday Men’s Club
This group plays 9 holes and tees off on Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
Registration on April 28 7 p.m.
President: Tom Bumstead 519-538-1389
Ladies 18 Hole Club [founded 1957]
Thursday mornings tee-off at 8:30 a.m. from May to September
Register on May 4 at 9 a.m. Play starts the next Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
President: Marge Allin 519-538-2028
Senior Men's Club [founded 1985]
Tuesday mornings 18-holers tee-off at 9 a.m. May and September; 8a.m. summer months.
Super Senior 9-hole contingent tees off at 10 a.m. May and Sept; 9:45 a.m. summer months.
Register on April 25 at 9:30 a.m.; play starts the first Tuesday in May at 9 a.m.