10 year runner Holly Cornforth, won a silver medal at the Minor Track Association Provincial Championships at York University on Saturday March 25.

On her way to the silver medal in the 60 metre sprint for tyke girls (ages 9 & 10), Holly ran a personal best time of 8.98 seconds, knocking nearly a half a second off her previous best of 9.46 seconds.

This coming Canada Day Holly and her family will be celebrating one year since they moved to Meaford. Welcome to Meaford Holly & family!