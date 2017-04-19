Recent Articles

The Meaford Senior Men's Golf League is a friendly group of senior golfers who get together every Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Meaford Golf and Country Club for 18 holes of exercising and socializing.

They also have a 'Super Seniors' group, who start two hours later and play nine holes.

“Our games are all 'shotgun' start and we feature a different game each week, such as regular play, scramble, pass the ball, and skins,” said the league. “After play, most of our members stay for the awarding of cash prizes and lunch at the club restaurant. All this for just $30 per season.”

The league is welcoming new members. You will play in a different foursome each week and will soon get to know everyone in the club.

Registration takes place at the Meaford Golf and Country Club, 408 Ridge Road, on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:30 a.m. If you can't make it out that day, please contact Gary Chambers at garyc1773@gmail.com or 226-662-0157.