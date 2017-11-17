Recent Articles

Larry Miller, Member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, is encouraging all local Peewee House League hockey teams (boys and girls) to apply for the recently announced Canada 150 Rink – 'Hockey on the Hill' contest for a chance to win one of 32 spots in an outdoor hockey tournament on Parliament Hill.

Last week, the federal government announced that 16 boys and 16 girls Peewee House League teams will have a chance to represent their region in Ottawa at this year’s Bell Capital Cup hockey tournament from December 28 – 31 in a special Canada 150 division.

Winning teams will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive:

Round-trip travel to/from Ottawa for each player and up to five team officials

Accommodations from December 27 – 30

Transportation while in Ottawa

Guaranteed minimum of three tournament games with at least one game to be played on the Canada 150 rink on Parliament Hill

Commemorative set of Canada 150-OIHF Jerseys

Teams must apply by submitting a brief 30-second video and a 250-word essay that demonstrate why they deserve to represent their province, territory, or region by displaying creativity, energy, and Canadian spirit.

“I am encouraging all local Peewee house league teams to apply for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Miller. “I hope that many teams from Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound will apply so that we can show off some of the great Bruce-Grey hockey talent to the rest of the country.”

The contest closes on November 18th at 11:59p.m. Teams wishing to apply should visit: http://canada150rink.com/contest/.