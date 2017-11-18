Recent Articles

The Knights of Meaford put an end to their five-game losing streak with a big 7-3 win over the Fergus Force Thursday night (November 16) at the arena.

The Knights raced out to a 3-1 lead in the game, but the last-place Force were no pushovers and had the game at 3-2 going into the third period. The Knights put the game away with three straight goals in the third, with the two teams exchanging goals late in the third frame.

“After five straight losses and those two shootout losses in a row it was nice to see them get back in the win column,” said Assistant Coach Dean Martin. “(Fergus) competed pretty hard and they got back into the game there at 3-2. It was good to see the guys respond well and put a few in the net.”

The Knights used a balanced attack to overcome Fergus, with 13 players recording at least one point. Hampus Wall was the scoring star for Meaford with two goals and an assist in the game. Single goals went to: Will Vernon, Chase Lewis, Jeff Hyndman, David Hooper and Mitchell Bolduc. Colton Langkowski and Justin Pereira had two assists and single helpers went to: Brandon Farrell, Tyler Strutz, Owen Tichbourne and Skylar Robertson.

The win gives the Knights a record of 10 wins, five losses and three overtime/shootout losses for a total of 23 points. The players face a busy weekend. They return to action on home ice on Saturday night at the arena against the Bradford Rattlers. Puck drop is 7:00* p.m. The Knights then travel the next day to Fergus for a re-match with the Force with puck drop at 3 p.m.

After the game, Knights Head Scout Danny Smith officially announced the Knights had acquired a new player. Goaltender Tyler Sayger recently joined the team. He is from Buffalo, New York and was playing with the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers in the EHL. Sayger will wear number 50 in Meaford.

Photo: Knights forward Chase Lewis drops a pass to Tyler Strutz during the win against the Fergus Force.

*This article was updated at 5:00 pm., on November 17 to correct the time for the start of Saturday's game which has been confirmed to start at 7:00 pm.