Recent Articles

Have you successfully quit smoking? We want to hear your story! We want to know about “your quit moment” – the moment that you realized it was time to quit. To celebrate National Non-Smoking Week, January 15-21, 2017, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is launching the My Quit Moment campaign, featuring the quitting journeys of Grey Bruce residents.

“We hope the real and honest messages directly from local residents about why they ultimately made the decision to quit, will inspire others to think about making a quit attempt.” says Public Health Nurse, Lee Fawcett.

Local stories will be shared on the Grey Bruce Health Unit website. Individuals are also encouraged to follow the Twitter feed (www.twitter.com - @MyQuitMoment) to link to the most recent stories, support, and advice from other quitters.

If you want to share your quit moment, stories can be submitted online to publichealth@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca

or by mail to

My Quit Moment, c/o Grey Bruce Health Unit, 101 17th Street East, Owen Sound, ON, N4K 0A5.