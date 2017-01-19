Recent Articles

The Meaford Public Library will offer increased library hours at the Sydenham Centre. Library staff will now be on site every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Register for a library card, sign out and return Meaford Public Library materials, use the WiFi, or drop-in for tech help. To reserve material from the Meaford Public Library for pick up at the Sydenham Centre, please contact Amy Jennison at 519-538-1060 ext. 1131 or email amy@meafordlibrary.on.ca. Also available is a free book exchange - take a book home to enjoy and leave a previously read book.

Please note: There will be no library service at Sydenham Centre on February 2.

For more information, please contact the library at 519-538-1060 ext. 1131 or email amy@meafordlibrary.on.ca.

Photo: Meaford Public Library staff member Amy Jennison is on hand at the Sydenham Centre to offer library services.