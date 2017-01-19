Recent Articles

Thursday, January 19, 2017

The Meaford Public Library will offer increased library hours at the Sydenham Centre. Library staff will now be on site every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Register for a library card, sign out and return Meaford Public Library materials, use the WiFi, or drop-in for tech help. To reserve material from the Meaford Public Library for pick up at the Sydenham Centre, please contact Amy Jennison at 519-538-1060 ext. 1131 or email amy@meafordlibrary.on.ca. Also available is a free book exchange - take a book home to enjoy and leave a previously read book.

Please note: There will be no library service at Sydenham Centre on February 2.

For more information, please contact the library at 519-538-1060 ext. 1131 or email amy@meafordlibrary.on.ca.

Photo: Meaford Public Library staff member Amy Jennison is on hand at the Sydenham Centre to offer library services.


