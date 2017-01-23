Recent Articles

Monday, January 23, 2017

lotto649logo 270One winning ticket for the LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize was sold in the Owen Sound area. The draw took place on January 18. The LOTTO 6/49 draw includes one Guaranteed $1 Million Prize with each and every draw.

Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize each and every draw, and this time the winning ticket was sold in the Owen Sound area!” said Wendy Montgomery, OLG Vice President, Lottery Marketing & Sales.

There have been 383 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draws to date. One hundred and sixty-nine of the winning tickets have been sold in Ontario.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Saturday, January 21 for an estimated $25 million jackpot and the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw. Players have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase their tickets.


