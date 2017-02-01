Recent Articles

On Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Meaford's second annual How-To in 10 Festival will be held at Meaford & St. Vincent Community Centre. Once again this year, the event is free for anyone to attend.

The event, a joint effort between the Meaford Public Library and the Meaford Chamber of Commerce, makes learning new and useful skills easy, fun, and free. Community members, business people, and anyone with a skill to share can set up a station at the event for a modest fee of $10. A collection of stations will be set up at the community centre to offer ten-minute information sessions to quickly teach you new skills.

“There will be some familiar faces from last year joining us again this year and some new demonstrators as well. The Meaford Chamber of Commerce and the Meaford Public Library will have a list of demonstrators available soon,” Meaford Public Library Community Outreach Coordinator Amy Jennison told The Independent.

Last year some of the demonstrations included:

Dan White from Desjardins Financial demonstrated how to create a cash flow.

Erin Shepherd from the Meaford Farmers’ Market demonstrated knife skills.

The Meaford Creative Arts Association gave painting demonstrations.

Lynne Fascinato from the Meaford Public Library demonstrated the library’s e-resources including free ebooks and emagazines as well as how to order books and other items from the comfort of your home.

For those who would like to participate in the event as a demonstrator, there's still time to register. You can contact Amy Jennison at the library: 519-538-1060 ext. 1123 or email info@meafordlibrary.on.ca or Bethany Rupp at the Meaford Chamber of Commerce at 519-538-1640 or bethany@meafordchamber.ca. For a demonstrator table the cost is $10.

Admission to the event will be free again this year.