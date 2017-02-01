Recent Articles

Love is in the air every February and Meaford Public Library wants to share that love by celebrating Love Your Library Month. Drop by to enjoy some of the great events they have planned.

“We want to hear why you love your library. Fill out a card to tell us what makes the library special for you. We will post your comments and enter your name into a draw to win a great prize. Children and teens can also post comments about how they love their library in the Junior Library for a chance to win a gift bag,” said the library.

In addition, the library is heating things up with two local romance authors.

The first event is on Friday, February 2 at 2 p.m. featuring Kelly Siskind, the owner of Dags and Willows Fine Cheese and Gourmet Shop in Collingwood. Next, Molly O’Keefe will be at the Library on Friday, February 17 at 2 p.m. O’Keefe has written 30 novels and has won many awards for her work. Both events will be held in the Library reading room, free of charge, and each event includes sweet treats and beverages. Space is limited – please register at the library in advance.

There will be a Valentine-themed Story Time in the Junior Library and all month long, guess how many candies are in the jar for a chance to win something sweet.

For more information about all these programs and more events planned for Love Your Library Month, contact the library at 519-538-1060 ext. 1123 or email info@meafordlibrary.on.ca.