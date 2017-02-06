Recent Articles

Meaford’s Earth Week team is looking for wish lists and vendors for the 2017 Earth Week RE-Use & ECO-Fair. This year’s RE-Use & ECO-Fair will be held Saturday, April 29, from 10 am to 2 pm.

The RE-Use portion of the RE-Use & ECO-Fair is one key way the community contributes to waste reduction. The RE-Use station receives unwanted but reusable goods. The goods then are passed along to groups that request them in advance via their Wish list. Over the past three year’s almost three tons of goods changed hands.

Interested in submitting a Wish list for this year’s RE-Use & ECO-Fair? Please do so before Friday, March 31.

“At the ECO portion of the Fair, it is always inspiring to see how earth-friendly vendors upcycle or repurpose items from one once useful life into another. Crystal Tower Creations, a local eco-vendor, takes items like dusty old crystal candy dishes hidden in the back of a cupboard and re-purposes them into birdbaths and feeders. They’re beautiful and unique,” commented Lindy Iversen a volunteer with Earth Week Meaford.

Do you create or produce environmentally-conscious products or services, and are you interested in showcasing or selling your wares at the ECO-Fair? Applications are due by April 3rd, 2017.

“It feels like we’re moving purposefully in the right direction”, said Jaden Calvert, a key organizer with the Earth Week team. “The RE-Use & ECO-Fair is one of many ways the Meaford community is trying to get ahead of the curve as we consciously move towards zero waste.”

For further information and application forms, visit www.meaford.ca/earthweek or contact one of the Earth Week Volunteers:

Lindy Iversen: lindy2004@sympatico.ca 519-538-0167

Jaden Calvert: jaden.calvert@gmail.com