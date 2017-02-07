Recent Articles

The Meaford Skating Club and the Beaver Valley Skating Club are excited to be presenting 'Let’s Party' as a joint effort to bring another amazing presentation of skaters to the area.

The event will take place on Sunday, February 26, at 2 p.m. at the Meaford Arena, with tickets available at the door. Adults $10, seniors and ages 5-18 $5, and children under 5 are free.

“We are delighted that 'Team Continuum' a new area Syncro team will be joining us as our guests! We are thrilled to have them skate at our show this year. We hope you will come out to support both the team and our local skaters who have been working hard to prepare for the show,” said organizers.

Warm up during intermission with some homemade apple pie or crumble, tea and coffee while supporting the club fundraiser raffle.

“We hope to see you on February 26, as our skaters and coaches have worked very hard to showcase our club achievements. Come on out, sit back and enjoy our show! You won’t be disappointed!” said organizers.