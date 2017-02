On February 11, Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a vehicle fire on the 16th Sideroad in the Municipality of Meaford.

The owner of the 2003 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck had recently done work to the transmission and was taking the vehicle on a test drive when it caught fire.

The Meaford Fire Department attended and extinguished the fire which was not deemed suspicious.

There were no injuries reported.