Recent Articles

The Meaford Hospital Foundation received $1,075 from a 50/50 Raffle Draw held at the Georgian Peaks Ski Club Ladies Day held on Friday, February 3.

Nancy Allendorf, Meaford Hospital Foundation Board Member, presented the raffle winner, Diana Hamilton, with half of the $2,150 in ticket sales. Jacintha Doner, organizer of the event, expressed the importance of supporting our local hospitals.

“The Meaford Hospital Foundation thanks Georgian Peaks Ladies ski day for their very generous support of our hospital and in helping with the purchase of up-to-date equipment not funded by the government,” said the Foundation.