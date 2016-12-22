Recent Articles

Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists and passengers to Lock it OR Lose it when it comes to their vehicles and their valuables.

It’s easy to be distracted and leave vehicles unlocked or valuables in plain view during the holiday hustle and bustle. By taking simple preventative measures such as ensuring your vehicle is locked, and by placing valuable items out of sight or removing them from your vehicle altogether, victimization can be avoided.

You can help prevent theft by following some crime prevention tips:

Always roll up your vehicle’s windows, lock the doors and pocket the key.

If you have a garage, use it and lock the door as well as your vehicle.

Keep your vehicle registration certificate/proof of insurance on you at all times.

Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

Never leave valuable objects or packages in full view. Put them in the trunk.

Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running.

This year, police are particularly concerned that auto theft rates are up for the second consecutive year. According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, there were nearly 79,000 incidents of motor vehicle theft reported by police in 2015, resulting in a rate of 220 per 100,000 population. Between 2014 and 2015, the rate of motor vehicle theft in Canada increased six percent. This was the second consecutive increase in the rate following ten years of declines.