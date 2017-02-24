Recent Articles

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) hired hundreds of provincial police officers in 2016, and 2017 is going to be a year of even greater OPPortunity for employment with the OPP.

The best way to prepare for an OPP Constable career is to attend a Constable Information Session in your detachment area. Hosted by OPP Uniform Recruiters, these presentations are open to the public and are free of charge.

They include an overview of the application process, prerequisites, expectations, and how to become your competitive-best before you apply.

"There's never been a better time to apply to the OPP, and West Region is a great place to live, work, and play. I encourage all those interested in a law enforcement career to take this opportunity to find out more about what the OPP has to offer,” says Chief Superintendent John Cain, Commander, West Region OPP.

An OPP Constable Information Session has been planned for Grey County:

Date: Tuesday, March 28

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Location: Georgian College, Owen Sound Campus, 1450 8th Street East

Participants MUST PRE-REGISTER by visiting www.opp.ca/careers and adhere to the cancellation policy, dress code, and instructions on the registration page. Parking will be available on-site.

Anyone interested in more information about OPP Careers, or to find information on other upcoming Constable Information sessions, please visit www.opp.ca/careers.