Recent Articles

A joint investigation by the Grey Bruce Health Unit and City of Owen Sound By-law Enforcement identified an unlicensed/unregulated tattoo/body piercing business.

Operating as SA Tattooing and Piercing, the business was located at 360 8th Street East, Owen Sound and was in operation since at least November of last year. The business also advertised on Facebook.

As the business was operating without a license, Public Health was unaware of its existence and inspections to ensure adequate infection control could not be carried out.

Public Health cannot rule out the possibility that patrons of the business may have been exposed to blood-borne infections such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV.

Persons who received tattoo or piercing services from this business are strongly urged to consult a health care practitioner about the possible need to have blood testing.

“This situation reinforces the importance of seeking out legitimate, inspected businesses for tattoo and body piercing services,” said Dr. Christine Kennedy, Medical Officer of Health.

Public Health maintains a list of all tattoo, body piercing and other personal service businesses it inspects on their Check-It website. Summary inspection reports are available at this site.