Recent Articles

The Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library is excited to launch a new tech training initiative for adults led by high school volunteers.

Starting on Thursday, March 2, from 4 -6 p.m., and continuing on alternate Thursdays until June 8, adults will be able to come in to the Library and receive assistance from high school volunteers on a variety of computer applications, from computer basics to using social media.

This new program, initiated by a member of the Library’s Teen Advisory Group, hopes to provide cross-generational support that will empower those who may be less confident with technology to make it part of their lives.

If you are interested in taking part in this program, you can book a time slot with the volunteers. Drop-ins will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis as volunteers are available.

To find out more about this program or to book your spot, email ndanyluk@owensound.library.on.ca or phone 519-376-6623 ext. 0 to speak to the Library’s Public Services staff.