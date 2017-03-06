Recent Articles

The Meaford Scarecrow Invasion and Family Festival’s 20th anniversary celebrations in 2016 caught the attention of thousands of visitors from across Canada and earned it the prestigious Festival and Events Ontario (FEO) 2017 designation as one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events of Distinction.

Winners of the FEO Top 100 were announced on March 3 by Eleanor McMahon, Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports, during the 2017 FEO Annual Conference in Sault Ste Marie. The annual Top 100 awards are presented to festivals and events that rank among the most well-known and respected celebrations in the province. The Meaford Scarecrow Invasion and Family Festival has been named to the FEO Top 100 list for four years in a row.

“It is an honour to have our community event ranked among prestigious festivals and events such as Doors Open Ontario, the Stratford Festival, the Canada Day Celebrations in Ottawa, and Collingwood’s Elvis Festival, to name just a few of the great tourist attractions across Ontario,” said Marilyn Morris, Head Scarecrow of the Meaford Scarecrow Invasion and Family Festival. “Top honours go to our dedicated volunteers, both present and those who shaped the invasion over the past 20 years. We are so grateful to our sponsors and media partners who helped us grow and draw visitors from far afield. The 20th anniversary celebration of the invasion and festival last year was a particularly proud moment for the Municipality of Meaford. What started as a simple display of scarecrows in the Business Improvement Area (BIA) in 1996 had evolved into an award-winning event.”

Organizers of the event have been busy over the winter months preparing for a special edition of the festival this year.

“This year, we get to celebrate our national pride during Canada’s 150th,” said Morris.

For a list of the 2017 FEO Top 100 go to www.FestivalsandEventsOntario.ca.