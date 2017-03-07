Recent Articles

Each year the Meaford Scarecrow Invasion and Family Festival creates hundreds of scarecrows with a theme in mind. This year’s theme: Scarecrows Proudly Celebrate Canada’s 150th.

Meaford Scarecrow Invasion and Family Festival volunteers need every stitch of red and/or white clothing they can find to dress 250 scarecrows in time for the award-winning annual invasion that starts early September.

“Imagine downtown Meaford awash in red and white,” says Head Scarecrow Marilyn Morris. “This is a perfect opportunity for Meaford residents to display their Canadian pride. “Two hundred and fifty scarecrows! That’s 500 arms, 500 legs, 250 bodies to dress in pants, shirts, hats… it’s a daunting task but with the community behind us, we know we can do this.”

Those with clothing items to contribute can drop them off at Valu-mart.

“Any red and/or white used clothing that you would like to donate can be dropped off at Bill’s Valu-mart. Bill MacDonald and his staff have generously offered a spot in the store where you can leave red and/or white clothing. Just ask at the front desk and the staff will direct you to the scarecrow display,” said Morris.

The Meaford Scarecrow Invasion and Family Festival is a volunteer-driven event that draws thousands of visitors to the municipality each year.

“We rely on our volunteers, the generous support of our sponsors, and the community-at-large,” Morris says.

The Canada’s 150th scarecrows will be built and dressed during scheduled workshops in May, June, and August, beginning with a building workshop on Wednesday, May 24, at the Meaford Rotary Harbour Pavilion, 9 a.m. till noon. New volunteers are always welcome.

This year’s scarecrow parade and family festival will be on Friday, September 29, starting with the parade on Sykes Street at 6 p.m. and festival at the harbour pavilion at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and a complete schedule of workshops, go to scarecrowinvasion.ca.