Recent Articles

Volunteers at Home and Community Support Services of Grey Bruce often provide hours of support to their neighbours. When asked why they do it, a common response is “ I may need this help someday” or “I have met so many interesting people”. Home and Community Support Services has launched a campaign to recruit more volunteers, as the number of older people living at home is increasing.

“Volunteers are always welcome!” said Team Leader Cindy Zettler. “If people have a couple of hours each month or week, you will find rewarding work with us,” she added.

Common volunteer roles are delivering Meals on Wheels or helping with the Dining Club, visiting individuals who don’t get out as much as they once did, driving clients to appointments or Day Programs, and spending time helping with games and socializing or providing music at the Day Away Programs.

“Our agency has been providing rides to residents of Grey Bruce for almost 25 years,” commented Andy Underwood. “Right now we have a real need for drivers in the Walkerton Mildmay area and in the Meaford Thornbury area. Several of our long time volunteers have retired.”

Current Volunteer Driver, Bill, provides some insight into why he is a volunteer.

“When I retired from years of driving a truck, I found the days long. I would often just hop in my car and go for a drive to Barrie or Wiarton, because I missed the road.”

Now Bill is busy two to three days a week as he drives people to the Day Away program or to medical appointments.

“I really like what I do as a driver. I know that some people can’t drive anymore, and I know I am a good driver. When I get people to their appointments, it’s important.” Bill provides rides to elderly people who attend the Day Away program in Owen Sound. They go to the program in the morning and get a ride home at 3:30, after a busy and fun day. Volunteer drivers also provide rides to doctor’s appointments, dialysis, shopping trips - both locally and out of town. “I have spent many hours and logged many miles when I was a truck driver, and I hope I can keep doing this as a volunteer for a long time,” Bill added with a smile.

Home and Community Support Services of Grey Bruce is a non-profit, charitable organization with the Mission, “We are a team of caring staff and volunteers who provide community based services to support independence and enhance the quality of daily life for seniors and their families.” This agency has been delivering services for 25 years in Grey and Bruce Counties and in Owen Sound.

Movin’ GB Transportation, Meals on Wheels, Day Away, Overnight Relief, Dining Club, and Volunteer Visiting services are provided throughout several offices of Home and Community Support Services. In addition, housekeeping services are provided by paid staff.

For more information about volunteer opportunities or services call 519-364-6002 or 1-888-881-4808, or email Cindy Zettler at czettler@homecommunitysupport.com, or visit www.homecommunitysupport.com.