Recent Articles

The Beaver Valley Outreach in Thornbury has announced that it has purchased the former site of Piper’s Restaurant on King Street for its new home.

This new chapter in BVO’s history will provide BVO with the accessible single-level space for which it has been searching. In addition to plenty of parking space and much needed on-site storage, the new location will provide sufficient office space for staff, volunteer gathering/meeting space, and both retail and sorting space for the Treasure Shop.

Despite many renovations of the current Bruce St. location, BVO has been struggling to continue to make the space work, according to BVO Chair Cathy Innes.

“Our decision to purchase the new property was the result of due diligence in obtaining feedback from our staff, volunteers, customers and partners. Rather than an expansion, the new location is an improvement in efficiencies, giving us a clean, functional, and accessible building in which we can do what we do, better,” explained Innes.

“This is such an exciting move for the organization,” says Carolyn Letourneau, BVO’s Executive Director. “We are thrilled about the future improvements in work space for staff and volunteers, as well as the added convenience that customers and visitors to BVO will experience. The new location offers us sustainability and a more efficient space that will allow us to continue making good things happen in our community. I am confident that it will be the best place for BVO forever!”