Recent Articles

The fourth annual ScotiaBank Curling Funspiel was held on Saturday, February 25 at the Meaford Curling Club to raise funds for the Meaford Hospital Foundation and was once again a huge success. Ninety-six people came out to support the Foundation and participated in the euchre and curling festivities.

The curling was non-traditional and added unusual twists to the game such as playing one end blindfolded, another left-handed (or right-handed as the case may be), and another by switching positions and so on. This led to a great deal of fun and levelled the playing field between teams.

The top curling/euchre team this year was the Knisley team consisting of Ian and Ingrid Knisley, Marc Girard and Susan Walker, Peggy Holden and Deb Slack.

With the assistance of many local businesses covering meal expenses and providing raffle prizes, the club raised and donated $2,765 to the Meaford Hospital Foundation to help with their initiatives. The $2,765 fundraised through this year’s Funspiel has pushed the total raised by this event over the past three years to over $8,300.

“The Curling Club and Hospital Foundation thank everyone who came out and made this day such a success,” said organizers.

For more information about supporting the Meaford Hospital Foundation please visit www.mhfoundation.ca and to learn more about the Meaford Curling Club please visit www.meafordcurling.ca.