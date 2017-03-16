Recent Articles

In January 2013, Ruth Lovell-Stanners spoke about the need of a Residential Hospice for Grey Bruce at a Branch meeting of the North Grey Women’s Institute and received a $500 donation to pursue this project.

When the Branch was looking for a project to celebrate Canada 150 they were so inspired that they chose to raise funds for Chapman House. For the past three years dessert and card parties, small catering events, and other activities have been the avenue for the North Grey Women’s Institute to raise the much-needed funds, and the culmination was on March 9, when the Branch presented a $5,000 cheque to Scott Lovell of the Grey Bruce Residential Hospice.

The current twenty-two members of the North Grey Women's Institute are from Clarksburg, the Municipalities of Georgian Bluffs and Meaford, Owen Sound, Wiarton, and surrounding area.

Women's Institute is foremost an education-focused organization, established in Stoney Creek, Ontario, February 19, 1897. There is a long and extensive history of women working to better their communities through education and advocacy. The North Grey Branch offers an annual award to a student furthering their studies at the post-secondary level in Family Studies, Community Service, or Agriculture at local secondary schools. Workshops and seminars are also hosted through the R.O.S.E. program (Rural Ontario Sharing Education). WI stands for Women Involved.

Left to Right: Penny Fenwick, Elaine Catto, Anne Woods, Scott Lovell, Linda Tottenham, Cathy Snider, and Louise Armstrong.