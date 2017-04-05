Recent Articles

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

hazardous waste brandon bankston270The first Household Hazardous Waste Day of 2017 will be held at the Public Works Facility at 1900 20th Street East from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

This popular program is open to residents from the following municipalities:

  • City of Owen Sound;
  • Township of Chatsworth;
  • Township of Georgian Bluffs;
  • Municipality of Grey Highlands;
  • Municipality of Meaford;
  • Municipality of West Grey.

In addition to normal hazardous materials, the program now accepts fluorescent tubes and compact fluorescent lamps in the following quantities:

  • Up to four 4-foot fluorescent tubes per visit.
  • Up to ten compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) per visit.

Hazardous waste cannot be accepted from commercial, industrial, or farm operations. For a complete list of what is accepted, and to download a copy of the Hazardous Waste Report form (that can be completed before arrival), residents are asked to visit the City website at: www.owensound.ca/hazardous-waste.

There will be seven more Household Hazardous Waste Days in 2017: May 6, June 3, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14, and October 28.


