Recent Articles

On Sunday, May 7, the Residential Hospice of Grey Bruce will be hosting hikes in five communities across Grey and Bruce as a part of a national day of action to raise funds and awareness for palliative care initiatives. This is the fifth year that local funds raised through the Hike for Hospice will support the Residential Hospice of Grey Bruce – and the first year that will see the region’s new freestanding hospice, Chapman House, benefit from the event.

“For almost four full years now, we’ve served Grey and Bruce from our temporary location and we’ve been humbled by the support for our service,” said Executive Director Scott Lovell. “The Hike is one of our most important events because it allows us to say thank you to communities across the region, more strongly connect with people from across Grey-Bruce who are helping us move forward, and to remind ourselves of the impact our Team has on families and friends.”

Hikes are being held in Cargill, Hanover, Markdale, Meaford, and Owen Sound. Registration at all sites begins at 1 p.m. with coordinators in each community encouraging companies, teams and individual hikers to get involved.

“This is going to be an exciting year for our Hospice and we hope to see a great turnout on May 7th,” said Scott. “Whether you’re hiking in memory of a loved one, in anticipation of our new build, or simply in support of exceptional care right here in our community, we would love to see you at any site! Everyone has their own reason to Hike.”

In Ontario, residential hospices are funded by the provincial government for only a portion of their operation – making their contribution specific to the costs associated with the salaries for nursing and personal support work at the bedside. This means all other aspects of a Hospice’s operation, such as medical equipment, patient meals and other comforts, are supported by the community.

“Events like the Hike are important to the Residential Hospice because the funds raised allow us to continue to offer, at no cost to the patient or their family, exceptional care to loved ones who are in their final stages of life. All money raised locally stays in the community in which it is raised,” said the organization.

Pledge forms and links to Hike information are available online at www.greybrucehospice.com.

Where to meet for the hikes:

Markdale: Grey Gables (206 Toronto Street South – back entrance)

Owen Sound: Harrison Park Community Hall

Cargill: Cargill Park and Community Centre

Hanover: Hanover Park Pavilion (742 7th Ave – down by river)

Meaford: Harbour Pavilion

Fast facts:

Total patients April 1, 2016 - March 31, 2017: 109

Average occupancy from April 1, 2016 - March 31, 2017: 84%

Percentage of patients admitted from outside the city of Owen Sound: 63%

Average Length of Stay: 17 days

Between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017 – the Hospice received 248 patient referrals.