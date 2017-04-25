Recent Articles

Twelve-year-old Dana Tulloch’s creative pursuit of knowledge has earned her the Ontario Library Research Award for her history fair presentation during the Grey Roots Regional Heritage Fair on April 20.

Dana chose to go directly to the source when she was researching how the Meaford Scarecrow Invasion and Family Festival began and how it evolved into an award-winning event recognized throughout Ontario as one of the must-see happenings in the province. The Georgian Bay Secondary School Grade 7 student was commended by the Heritage Fair adjudicators for her initiative in searching out first-hand sources and for rounding out her presentation with the invasion’s larger-than-life mascot ‘Sam’.

“The invasion’s head scarecrow, Marilyn Morris, gave me the main history of the invasion, how it started and some fun facts such as the scarecrow kazoo band, the town’s attempt to set a Guinness World Record with the most scarecrows, and the OPP Golden Helmets’ pre-parade shows,” Dana said. “She told me about the challenges that the invasion executive and volunteers face and their mandate and goals.”

“The adjudicators were impressed that I used sources other than the usual Internet.”

Morris is proud of Dana’s achievement. “Isn’t it wonderful to see such talent in our young people,” she said. “Like the event itself, Dana is a ‘made-in-Meaford’ girl. It’s most gratifying to have young people who have grown up with our scarecrows truly interested and involved in the event’s success.

“Congratulations, Dana.”