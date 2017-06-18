Recent Articles

Call it a sign of the times. Handcrafted signs being prepared by a group of people working with the Events For Life Centre are flying off the shelves.

“Events for Life offers day programs for developmentally disabled adults in Thornbury," volunteer Marilyn Douglas explained. "Our participants come from Collingwood, Blue Mountains, Thornbury, Meaford, and Owen Sound. As part of the program our participants make crafts and have a small business called Coffee Nook, which runs every Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 at the United Church in Thornbury. The participants make muffins and serve their guests as well as offering their crafts for sale."

Douglas said Shelley Higginson, the founder of the centre, saw the opportunity for the participants in the program to have a tie-in with the ongoing Canada 150 celebrations. She suggested that the people working with the program come up with the wooden signs, painted like Canadian flags, and the idea quickly took root.

"They are being so well received we are having difficulty in keeping up with orders," she said. "They are going like hotcakes. It's about Canada, it's about the community. It's a great learning experience for them, and gives them a sense of accomplishment."

The idea for the centre came from a lack of services and activities for developmentally disabled adults, Douglas said. The centre initially began operation out of Higginson's house before moving to the United Church.

It is open for participants three days a week, and operates without public funding.

"It's a fabulous program," Douglas said. "As a volunteer, the program is the most fulfilling experience I've ever had."

Photo courtesy of Events For Life