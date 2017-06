Grey Rd. 18 from Grey Rd. 29, east to Gerald Shortt Parkway in the Municipality of Meaford is closed due to a fatal single motor vehicle collision. At approximately 1:30 p.m., June 19, 2017, Grey County Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

Grey County OPP is investigating and ask that the public respect the road closure for the safety of emergency responders.