Recent Articles

Grey Rd. 18 from Grey Rd. 29, east to Gerald Shortt Parkway in the Municipality of Meaford has been reopened after having been closed while police investigated a fatal accident.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., June 19, 2017, Grey County Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

The investigation revealed that a Toyota Yaris passenger vehicle was travelling eastbound on Grey Rd. 18. The vehicle crossed the westbound lane where it collided into a ditch on the north side of the road. The driver exited his vehicle and returned to the roadway where he was assisted by a passing motorist. The driver of the Toyota then went into medical distress. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by an attending Coroner.

The deceased has been identified as 81-year old Joseph Edward Bell of Meaford.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for June 20, 2017 in Owen Sound.