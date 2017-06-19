Monday, June 19, 2017

tmilogo900

Details

opp logo270Grey Rd. 18 from Grey Rd. 29, east to Gerald Shortt Parkway in the Municipality of Meaford has been reopened after having been closed while police investigated a fatal accident.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., June 19, 2017, Grey County Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

The investigation revealed that a Toyota Yaris passenger vehicle was travelling eastbound on Grey Rd. 18. The vehicle crossed the westbound lane where it collided into a ditch on the north side of the road. The driver exited his vehicle and returned to the roadway where he was assisted by a passing motorist. The driver of the Toyota then went into medical distress. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by an attending Coroner.

The deceased has been identified as 81-year old Joseph Edward Bell of Meaford.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for June 20, 2017 in Owen Sound.


support button 2

FFC Indy ad 185

tmi subscribe ad online 185

Recent Articles

Indie185 b

noble ad june 2017

tmi subscribe ad online

golfclinicad2017

  • trance

  • techno

  • synth-pop

  • soundtrack

  • smooth-jazz

  • rock

  • rap

  • r-b

  • psychedelic

  • pop-rock

  • pop

  • new-age

  • musicians

  • metal

  • melodic-metal

  • lounge

  • jazz-funk

  • jazz

  • index.php

  • house

  • hip-hop

  • heavy-metal

  • hard-rock

  • get.php

  • electronic

  • dubstep

  • drumbass

  • downtempo

  • disco

  • country

  • clubdance

  • classical

  • chillout

  • chanson

  • breakbeat

  • blues

  • ambient

  • alternative-rock