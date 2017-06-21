Recent Articles

The 4th Canadian Division Training Centre (4 CDTC) will be providing a little something extra at this year’s Canada Day celebrations in Meaford.

On July 1, the 4 CDTC will be holding a Freedom of the City parade in the Meaford downtown core. Along with the ranks of soldiers, a Leopard 2A4 Battle Tank and LAV 6.0 will make their way up Sykes Street, then remain on display at Market Square for the remainder of the day.

Weighing in at over 55 tonnes, The Leopard 2A4 tank is a heavy armoured, main battle tank. It was developed for the German ground forces and is the primary Main Battle Tank of several NATO countries. It is almost 10 meters long, and is outfitted with a smooth bore gun, two machine guns, and multi-barrel grenade dischargers.

The Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) 6.0 is the upgraded model of the LAV 3.0. It offers a Double-V Hull, provides Canadian troops with protection from mine and IED threats, and is powered by a 450hp engine.

“Our military history is so important in Meaford,” said Mayor Barb Clumpus. “The former ‘tank range’ is a local landmark, and we are so grateful for all they do for our community and our country. I am thrilled to be part of the Freedom of the City ceremony, and I can’t wait to see this impressive equipment up close.”

“The 4th Canadian Division Training Centre is proud to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Canada with the Municipality of Meaford,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Christian D. Lillington, Commanding Officer. “Soldiers of the Canadian Armed Forces will be available throughout the day to interact with visitors and answer their questions. We look forward to meeting the public and sharing the celebration of our great country. This parade is a unique opportunity for the members of the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre to connect with Meaford due to our long and treasured relationship.”

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, in downtown Meaford.