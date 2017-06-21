Recent Articles

It made a big splash last year, and this year it's returning for two days of fun on Meaford's 'hospital hill': the Urban Slide, a 1,000 foot long inflatable slide operated by Meaford-based 365 Sports.

The huge slide will provide thrills in Meaford on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, and as was the case last year, hundreds are expected to turn out and take a slide.

Last year nearly 1,000 people registered to ride the three-lane water slide which travelled down Nelson Street, beginning at the top of the hill by the hospital.

After registering, all you need to enjoy the fun is an inflatable tube which can be purchased at the event for $10 to $15. For those wanting to use their own inflatables, the Urban Slide website advises that they must have handles, and must be no more than 40 inches in diameter. The website also notes that all riders must be at least 44 inches tall.

The slide will will be open from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, July 7, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday, July 8, with registration available prior to the beginning of each day. A range of pricing options are available starting at $10 for a single ride, plus the cost of the inflatable should you not provide your own.

In addition to the sliding fun, a beer garden will also be available near the slide. Proceeds from the beer sales will support the Rotary Club of Meaford and the Meaford Hospital Foundation, who are also hosting a big event on July 8 – their annual Harbour Run/Walk/Stroll.

Founded in 2010, 365 Sports Inc. specializes in event management, experiential marketing, concept and development, and brand integration, providing creative, fun, and innovative athletic events to engage all participants, seasoned athletes and novices alike.

You can register and purchase tickets in advance by visiting www.theurbanslide.ca, and the website also has information about the slide along with photos and video of last year's event.