Recent Articles

10 year old Abby Johnston is holding a yard sale on Saturday, but it isn't just any yard sale. It's also a bake sale, a raffle and a silent auction, all in support of the Meaford Hospital Foundation.

“She came up with this idea to help her reach her pledge goal for the Meaford Harbour 5km Walk, which is being held on July 8th. This will be Abby's third year walking in the event,” proud mom Jennifer told The Independent. “She, along with many many others walk in memory of her Grampy and Nana, Bob and Wilda Harding.”

Abby has been working hard in recent weeks organizing the big yard sale, and she has found the support of many local businesses who have donated raffle and silent auction items to the event.

If you'd like to support Abby's efforts to raise money for the hospital foundation, stop by her big yard sale on Saturday June 24 beginning at 8 am. (Rain date: July 22) at 226022 Centreville Rd., in Meaford.

Abby’s Yard Sale and Silent Auction/Raffle:

Date: Saturday, June 24th at beginning at 8 a.m (Rain date: July 22)

Location: Johnston Home at 226022 Centreville Rd., Meaford