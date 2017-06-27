Recent Articles

Meaford Hall Arts and Cultural Centre has earned an honourable mention from the Rick Hansen Foundation’s 2017 Accessible Cities Award Circle of Excellence.

The Circle of Excellence showcases accessibility by celebrating best practices towards universal access, and recognizing leadership in creating accessible spaces for people with disabilities.

Meaford Hall was recognized due to “the commitment to incorporating numerous accessibility renovations within this historic landmark, and the dedication to turning it into an inclusive community hub for both residents and tourists alike.”

Meaford Hall strives to be the area’s premier arts and cultural centre, offering diverse programming from stage performances and movie screenings, to paint nights and facility rentals. It also houses Meaford’s Tourism Information Centre.

“We are so proud to be able to offer a wide range of accessible programming from this iconic local landmark.” said Hall manager Susan Lake.

Photo: Meaford Hall has been working toward full accessibility to its facility for several years. In April of 2010 the hall renovated the box office window to accommodate patrons in wheelchairs – a change that was appreciated by Meaford resident Geoff Solomon, a frequent patron at the Hall. Photo: Stephen Vance