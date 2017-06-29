Recent Articles

Canada Day is always a great day to celebrate our wonderfully diverse country. This year we have the added joy to remember 150 years of our distinctiveness. Take time to come out and enjoy this time together, if only to hear people mangle the word “sesquicentennial”!

Here's What's Happening in Meaford to Celebrate Canada's 150th

Friday, June 30



Leith Optimist Canada Day Celebrations

6 p.m. Annan Ball Diamond

With the live band May Contain Nuts, 50/50 Draw, draws from raffle table, lots of good food, kids' games and a colossal fireworks display at dusk. Contact: Mike Thede 519-376-8194 or mthede147@gmail.com



Meaford Farmers' Market

3 - 7 p.m. Harbour Rotary Pavillion

Join us at the weekly Farmers’ Market for local fresh goods, seasonal fruits, vegetables and herbs, premium meats, yummy preserves and baked goods, honey and maple syrup, and beautiful arts and crafts. Enjoy some delicious prepared foods while listening to music provided by one of the many local musicians. Chance to win a Farmers’ Market Gift Basket!

Saturday, July 1

Bognor Canada Day Celebrations

6:30 - 10:30 p.m. Bognor Community Park and Bognor Community Centre

Activities: Live music (yet to be confirmed), adult and kids' games, log sawing, tug of war, horse race, bowling, and more! Display of Walters Falls Classic Cars, food booth on grounds, coffee and tea. Complimentary Canada Day cake. Fantastic fireworks display at dusk. This is a whole family oriented event. If you have interest in volunteering, we would be very appreciative. Contact Gary Shute 371-4142 or Heather Thompson 794-4710 for more information.



Meaford Canada Day Celebrations

Meaford Market Square beside Meaford Hall Arts & Cultural Centre

Thank you to the Department of Canadian Heritage for their funding to help support these wonderful events and activities to our community.

9 - 11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast

The Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) is serving up Canada Day hot off the griddle. Join us in the tent for breakfast as the MFRC will be serving up a pancake and sausage breakfast for all to enjoy. The cost is by donation. All proceeds are going to the Military Family Resource Centre to help us further support the MFRC programs and our families.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Golden Town Cruisers Car Show

Bayfield and Nelson Streets. Free admission.

See the great antique, classic, and hot-rod cars on display. Be sure to bring the kids to see these beautiful cars of yesteryear. Voluntary $5 registration makes owners eligible for great prizes. Contact Al White 519-538-1975.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Meaford Museum

Check out the great Canadian exhibits and learn about our great Municipality!

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Net Shed

Located on the corner of Collingwood and Bayfield Streets, the Net Shed will be open Saturday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gently read books are sold by donation, with funds going directly to support the Meaford Public Library.

10:30 a.m. Canadian Armed Forces Display and Parade

In recognition of the 75th Anniversary of the Meaford Tank Range and of the 150th Anniversary of Canada, the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre will exercise the ‘Freedom of the City’ Parade, then provide a vehicle and equipment display with an opportunity to interact with the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Beautiful Joe Booth

Bring your patriotic pooch to Market Square to visit the Beautiful Joe Heritage Society. Showcase your pet doing a Trick for Joe or a Pic for Joe. Free treats for pets sporting Red & White for Canada’s Birthday. Proper dog walking techniques and training demos.

11 a.m. Flag Raising Ceremony

The traditional flag raising ceremony with the Meaford Legion, local dignitaries, military personnel, and The Goldenaires singing O Canada. Located beside Meaford Hall Arts & Cultural Centre.

11 a.m. Rotary Club Food Tent

Providing food and drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) throughout the day in the Event Tent.

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Meaford Public Library

Canada Day fun! Make a craft, and play some outdoor games. 1 p.m. - Meaford’s favourite 150 Canadian Books will be revealed! How many from this list have you read?

12:30 p.m. Birthday Cake Cutting

Large, beautiful cupcakes graciously donated by Bill’s Valu-mart

12:30 p.m. Dance with US! Mutable Arts

Fun dance activities to engage all ages, demonstrations and more. Sponsored by the BIA.

1 – 3 p.m. Local Youth Bands

Support Meaford's young local artists and check out what they have to offer on the stage at Market Square.

2 p.m. 2nd Annual Apple Bin Race in the Bighead River

Meaford Harbour - Georgian Bay Sailing School location

Watch the intrepid teams attempt to paddle, row, or sail their apple bins to victory in Meaford Harbour. Who will be the quickest? Who will capsize and win the 'Bobbing for Apples' award? Visit our web site at www.sailgeorgianbay.ca for details on how to enter your team.

10 p.m. (dusk) Fireworks

Join us at one of our many wonderful waterfront parks and watch the fireworks as we celebrate our nation's birthday with a beautiful display of fireworks set off over beautiful Georgian Bay.

Sunday, July 2



Friends of the Meaford Public Library Sunday Evening Concert Series

7 p.m. Harbour Rotary Pavillion

A concert is scheduled for each Sunday from June 26 through to September 4. Watch for flyers or the Library website, announcing who the artist is each week. Come down to the Rotary Harbour Pavilion and enjoy local live music.

The admission is by donation and it is a BYOC event (bring your own chair). Free-will donation with funds going directly to support the Meaford Public Library.