Recent Articles

For 50 years Meaford’s Blue Dolphin Pool has taken the chill out of swimming by offering an alternative to the cold waters of South Georgian Bay, and will continue to do so for years to come. Many generations of young swimmers have benefited from the swimming lessons, water safety training, and leisure swimming that the 25-meter heated outdoor pool has afforded.

The Municipality of Meaford's council is committed to maintaining it, according to Mayor Barb Clumpus, who officiated during the Blue Dolphin Pool 50th Anniversary party on Saturday, August 26.

“Council has considered the options of a covered or indoor pool but is committed to maintain the pool as is… and to do the work needed as we go along,” she said.

Former Blue Dolphin lifeguards Stephanie Woodhouse and Suzanne Gill and competitive swim coach Cheryl Blay organized the 50th anniversary celebrations. Stephanie and Suzanne are parents to young children who are following in their mothers’ footsteps and working their way through the Red Cross swim programs at the Blue Dolphin. Cheryl is the current competitive swimming coach.

A Meaford Centennial newspaper clipping dated June 6, 1974, recommends the Blue Dolphin Pool as an alternative to swimming in open water stating “the water in the bay is still a little too cool.” Stephanie and Suzanne remember ignoring the weather and plunging into the chilly waters of Georgian Bay in the 1980s as part of the team that swam from Thornbury to Meaford, and the 24-hour swimathons to raise funds for equipment for the pool.

The Blue Dolphin Pool is currently staffed with nine fully certified swim instructors, eight of whom are lifeguards, as well as one lifeguard-in-training and head lifeguard Ben Nichol. To be a lifeguard requires a great deal of training and certifications that have to be renewed every two years, according to Ben, who grew up Meaford and progressed through the certification process at the Blue Dolphin from lifeguard to head lifeguard over the past five years.

Lifeguards are on duty from early to mid-June when the pool opens till the Friday of the September long weekend.

“Today’s celebrations are a labour of love,” said Mayor Clumpus, with thanks to Stephanie, Cheryl, and Suzanne, and the generous contribution from Meaford Dairy Queen, Bill’s Valu-mart, New Orleans Pizza, Sheila’s Sticky Sweet Stuff, Rice’s Home Hardware, and the area businesses which donated items for the silent auction.