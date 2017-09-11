Recent Articles

Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) remind all drivers to think about school bus safety now that the school year has begun.

Drivers need to understand the rules pertaining to passing school buses and the substantial fines for passing buses stopped with signals flashing.

Drivers approaching a stopped school bus from the front, with its overhead red signal-lights flashing, shall stop in front of the school bus and not pass until the signals are turned off and the bus moves.

Drivers approaching a stopped school bus from the rear, with its red signal-lights flashing, shall stop 20 metres behind the school bus and not pass until the signals are turned off and the bus moves. 20 meters allows the school bus driver to view your vehicle in their rear mirrors.

Vehicle owners need to be aware that if the driver can't be identified, the owner can be charged for the offence provided the licence plate number is obtained by any witness.

If convicted, the driver/owner can be fined from $400 up to $2,000 for a first offence and, for subsequent convictions, may be fined from $1,000 - $ 4,000, receive imprisonment, or both. The penalty section also levies 6 demerit points to a driver's licence.

This law is in place to protect our children. Passing a stopped school bus is not only against the law; it's a potential lethal decision.

Grey County OPP encourage all parents and caregivers to talk to their children about the importance of being safe when going to and from school, whether they're on foot, bicycle or taking a school bus.