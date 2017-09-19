Recent Articles

More than 100 participants raised over $7,000 in this year's Terry Fox Run in Meaford on Sunday, September 17.

Event coordinator Haley Fawcett was pleased with the turnout, which was an increase over recent years. This year's event included a barbeque and activities for kids, and of course a five kilometre run in support of the Terry Fox Run For Cancer Research.

The Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than half a billion dollars over its 35-year history, the bulk of which comes from the more than 9,000 Terry Fox runs that are held each year across Canada and around the world.

The Terry Fox Foundation is independent from any other cancer fundraising group. The organization does not accept any corporate sponsorship, making it truly independent.

Photo: Terry Fox Run Meaford coordinator Haley Fawcett with her brother Daryl, who along with a slate of volunteers helped make this year's event a success.