Recent Articles

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

stained glass OSNGUPL270The Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library has installed a stained glass artwork in the Youth Services Department in memory of their friend and colleague Joan Wyatt (1953-2014).

Joan’s dedication to the public library, her love of children’s literature and ability to connect kids with just the right book, was a staple of this library for over two decades,” said the OSNGUPL.

To remember her long service, staff received permission from Groundwood Books and Canadian author and illustrator Marie-Louise Gay to use an illustration from the book Stella, a Treasury. Marie-Louise Gay is the creator of the beloved Stella and Sam series of picture books, among many others, and was a great favourite of Joan’s.

The Library then commissioned local stained glass artist Mallori McArthur to design and create a piece that stayed as close to Marie-Louise Gay’s original illustration as possible. The end result is a beautiful artwork that catches the evening sun and adds a touch of magic to the Library that children and their families will enjoy for decades to come. A special tribute to Joan Wyatt.

The Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library is located at: 824 1st Avenue West, Owen Sound.


