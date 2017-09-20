Recent Articles

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

opp logo270On September 18, 2017 at approximately 7:28 p.m., received a report of a missing male youth from the Municipality of Meaford.

15-year old Trevonh Leon Buchanan, of Meaford, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, in the area of Beautiful Joe Park located on Edwin Street West.

Buchanan is described as follows:

  • Dark complexion

  • 5'9", 120 lbs, thin build

  • 2-3 inch 'Afro" style hair

  • Wearing a black hoodie and purplish-red coloured pants

A photo was not provided by police at the time of publication.

Police would like to check on his well-being and ask is asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.


