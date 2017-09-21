Recent Articles

Thursday, September 21, 2017

Details

opp logo270A Meaford teen that had been reported missing on September 18 has been located, and police say he is safe and in good health.

Grey County OPP had issued a media release on Wednesday September 20, seeking the public's assistance in locating a 15 year old Meaford teen who had last been seen on the afternoon of September 17 in the area of Beautiful Joe Park.

A second media release was issued shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday September 21, notifying that the teen had been found.

Thank you to the media and public for their assistance,” said the OPP.


