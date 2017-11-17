Recent Articles

One of Canada’s easiest ways to get kids healthy and active this winter is now available. The SnowPass provides three lift passes at each of the 155+ ski areas nation-wide for Canadian kids in Grade 4 and Grade 5.

The Grade 4 and 5 SnowPass offers an opportunity for a nine or ten-year-old to try a new sport and get them outside during the winter months.

Studies show that a child who spends an hour on the slopes can burn approximately 400 calories. So not only are skiing and snowboarding great winter sports to participate in together as a family, they are also a great way to get some exercise and fresh air during the cold winter months. This can be the year that your family gets away from the TV and video games and gets outside to enjoy a new winter tradition – skiing and snowboarding.

Anyone in Grade 4 or 5 (or those born in 2007 or 2008) is eligible for the Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass. The Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass provides your 9 or 10-year-old with three lift passes at each of the 156 ski areas participating across Canada, including 31 in British Columbia, 24 in Alberta, 1 in Saskatchewan, 3 in Manitoba, 30 in Ontario, 58 in Quebec, 8 in Atlantic Canada and 1 in the Yukon. Locally the SnowPass can be used at Blue Mountain and the Beaver Valley Ski Club.

SnowPass registration is completely digital. Just visit www.snowpass.ca, complete the registration form, upload a photo, proof of age or grade and pay the small administration fee of $29.95 and the SnowPass ePass will be emailed to you.

Learn more about the Grade 4 and 5 SnowPass online at; www.snowpass.ca. Beginning this month, SnowPass applications are also being distributed to select elementary schools across the country.

The Canadian Ski Council is a national, not-for-profit ski and snowboard organization whose mandate is to increase participation in recreational skiing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing in Canada. The Canadian Ski Council was founded in 1977. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Grade 4 & 5 SnowPass.